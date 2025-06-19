Obasanjo: What I told Olunloyo that made him Oyo governor

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday shed light on the pivotal role he played in the emergence of Dr. Victor Olunloyo as the governor of Oyo State, despite Olunloyo’s brief tenure.

Obasanjo shared this account while chairing a Requiem symposium titled “A Legacy of Uncommon Brilliance,” held in honour of the late Dr. Olunloyo.

Recalling the events, Obasanjo stated, “I left public office and started as a farmer. Then Omololu [Olunloyo] would come and we would talk. Again he came and said he wanted to contest as governor in Oyo State.”

Obasanjo recounted his initial scepticism, asking Olunloyo how he envisioned such a feat.

Olunloyo’s response, “That’s why I have come to you,” — “I said, ‘go and see Chief [Adisa] Akinloye’,” Obasanjo revealed.

“I told him if Chief Akinloye adopted you, you would have no problem. If he fails to adopt you, you can go home.”

According to Obasanjo, Olunloyo swiftly acted on the advice, returning within 48 hours to confirm his adoption by Chief Akinloye. “He told me he had been adopted, and I said ‘Your Excellency,’ and he made it,” Obasanjo recounted.

“He made it to Chief Akinloye and came back to me within 48 hours. He told me he had been adopted, and I said Your Excellency, and he made it, but unfortunately, he was not there for more than three months.

“He made it in spite of my other friend and brother Bola Ige who was a strong candidate of the opposition party,” Obasanjo recounted.

The event also featured paper presentations from erudite scholars, renowned historian, veteran journalists, columnist and musicologist, including: Prof. Toyin Falola (Ibadan: Mytholgies and History), Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, Editor Saturday Tribune (Olunloyo’s Mathematical Journalism), Mr. Dapo Ogunwusi, former Nigerian Tribune Editor (Olunloyo’s Politics), Prof. Biyi Afonja (Government College Ibadan – Fashioned for Excellence), Prof Olusoji Ofi (Setting a Very High Standard for Nigerians in a World Class University: St Andrews College), and Dr. Tolu Owoaje (The Depth of Olunloyo’s Music- Beethoven, Mozart and Ebenezer Obey).

Others who spoke at the symposium attended by the representative of Olubadan of Ibadan land, among other dignitaries include Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, Prof Bolanle Awe, Dr. Kolade Mosuro, Prof Gabriel Ogunmola and Mr. Wale Babalakin, SAN.

