FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo has visited the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in Lagos.

According to a post on X by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, on Monday, the former president was with the First Lady for the Eid-el-Kabir felicitation.

The photograph the aide shared on the post shows Mrs. Tinubu and his guest in a pose after she received him.

Obasanjo, who backed the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in the 2023 presidential election, had been noticed in a video barely 48 hours earlier wearing President Tinubu’s signature cap with the broken shackles insignia.

