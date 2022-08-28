Obasanjo visits Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, during a courtesy visit to former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) at his Uphill residence in Minna, has said that he does not have a special candidate in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential election in the country, but that only has a national agenda.

Chief Obasanjo who was responding to questions by Journalists said what he is doing is a national agenda.

According to him, “I don’t have a special interest in any Presidential candidate of any political party against the 2023 general election in the country, but I have a national agenda”.

In his words, “I have come to see my brother who was a bit indisposed and when he was abroad I had wanted to visit him, and the day I arrived in London to visit him was the day he left.

“So I said, well, since I could not see him in London, I will come to see him in Nigeria. And so, that is what I have come to do”, said Obasanjo.

He described General Abudusalami Abubabakar as “a special person in a way” stressing that “he (Abubakar) was indisposed, so I had to come and see him. If there is anybody again who is special and indisposed that I have to see, I will see him. I am still strong enough”.

The duo had earlier had a closed-door meeting which lasted for about 30 minutes in the inner Chambers of General Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar’s Uphill residence on Sunday in Minna.

The two former Nigeria leaders however at the end of the meeting, refused to disclose to the newsmen what was the reason for their closed-door meeting.