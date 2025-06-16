Latest News

Obasanjo to commission projects in Zamfara

Femi Akinyemi
Obasanjo on Nigerian dream, Nigerians have no business with poverty

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is set to commission some major projects in Zamfara State on Tuesday.

A Government House statement said that Obasanjo will inaugurate the Yeriman Bakura Specialist Hospital, renovated by the Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration

The statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that, “the hospital has been fully renovated and is now equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

“Additionally, former President Obasanjo will commission major roads in the GRA Gusau area, which are part of the administration’s urban renewal project.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Countries with cheaper fuel prices Nigerians being exploited, petrol should sell between N700 and N750 — PENGASSAN
Next Article CAN call Tinubu to intervene in ongoing dispute, Benue: I'll clear my schedule to pay condolence visit on Wednesday Benue: I’ll clear my schedule to pay condolence visit on Wednesday — Tinubu

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×