Obasanjo, Ooni, Sultan, General Abubakar, Onaiyekan, others keep mum after 8-hour closed-door meeting

The meeting of the Committee for the Goodness of Nigeria (CGN) was held behind closed door in Abuja on Thursday.

The CGN is a coalition that included the Interface Initiative for Peace led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan; National Peace Committee under the leadership of former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and the Sociocultural Consultative Committee led by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

The eminent Nigerians met behind closed doors at the Transcorp Hilton Conference room.

Others in attendance at the meeting were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; former Attorney General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi; former National Security Adviser, General Aliyu Gusau; Chief Tunde Fasawe and former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

Also sighted at the meeting were President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba and President of Ohanaeze Ndi’gbo, Professor Ralph Obiozor.

The eminent Nigerians declined comments at the end of the closed-door meeting which lasted for over eight hours.

No communique was issued at the end of the meeting but the spokesman of the CGN, Ahmed Magaji, told newsmen that a communique would be issued. It was however not released as of press time last night.

Checks revealed that the eminent Nigerians have scheduled a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. Asked to confirm the date for the audience with President Buhari, Chief Ogbeh said, “no time has been fixed yet.”