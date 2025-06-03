Obasanjo Leadership Institute will be model for Africa — Ghana’s President, Mahama

The President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, on Tuesday declared that the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute (OOLI) is poised to become a model for leadership capacity building in Africa.

He made this remark while inaugurating the 13-member Governing Board of OOLI in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The board is chaired by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, with retired General Martin Luther Agwai serving as Director.

The Governing Board includes notable personalities such as former President Kgalema Motlanthe of South Africa, former President Macky Sall of Senegal, and former President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim of Mauritius. Other members include Professor Benedict Okey Oramah, President of Afreximbank; Professor Funmi Olonisakin of King’s College London; Ambassador Barry Desker of Singapore; Professor PLO Lumumba of Kenya; Dr. Kofo Obasanjo-Blackshire of London; Professor Peter Okebukola; and Professor Jeremiah Ojediran, Vice-Chancellor of Bells University of Technology.

Speaking to newsmen after the inauguration, the Facilitator of OOLI, Emeritus Professor Peter Okebukola, noted that in his address, President Mahama lauded the Institute as “a timely response to Africa’s enduring leadership challenges.”

He recalled commissioning the Institute’s headquarters in March 2024 and hailed the inauguration of the Governing Board as marking the “institutional take-off” of a bold pan-African vision.

According to him, “I praise the high-calibre composition of the Board, comprising statesmen, scholars, diplomats, and development experts, as a reflection of the credibility and global reach of OOLI, founded by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo,” Mahama said.

He underscored the urgent need for ethical, courageous, and visionary leadership across the continent, noting that both Africa and the world have high expectations for the Institute.

Speaking further, President Mahama expressed confidence in the future of the Institute and affirmed that under Obasanjo’s leadership—and with the support of the Governing Board—OOLI would emerge as a global centre for transformational leadership.

In his own remarks, the Director of the Centre, General Martin Luther Agwai (retired), catalogued the physical and programmatic milestones achieved by OOLI since its commissioning in 2024.

He also outlined major plans in place to ensure the rapid launch of the Institute’s activities and its long-term sustainability.

Delivering his goodwill message, the Director General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Professor Ayo Omotayo, highlighted the significant role NIPSS has played in Nigeria’s development over the years.

He emphasized the importance of quality leadership in national development and stated that OOLI is well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to bridging leadership capacity deficits in Nigeria and across the African continent.

He also envisioned a mutually beneficial partnership between NIPSS and OOLI.

In his address, the Chairman of the newly inaugurated OOLI Governing Board, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, reflected on his decades of experience with Africa’s developmental challenges.

According to him, “For more than 70 years, I have observed and engaged with the complex tapestry of Africa’s developmental journey. While our continent is rich in human and natural endowments, we have persistently fallen short in translating this potential into sustainable development, peace, and prosperity—largely due to deficits in leadership at various levels.”

“Through the triumphs and the trials, one fault line has remained stubbornly persistent: the deficit in effective, ethical, transformational, inspirational, and visionary leadership. This leadership gap has often been the difference between progress and stagnation, between peace and conflict, between prosperity and poverty.”

Obasanjo further noted that the establishment of the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute is one of his earnest responses to this challenge. “I conceived OOLI as a platform to raise and strengthen leaders who are not only equipped for today’s realities but also prepared to navigate the complexities of tomorrow,” he said.

According to him, “Today, I am pleased to formally announce that the Institute, which has received the blessing of the National Universities Commission as an affiliate of Bells University of Technology, is now ready for the full launch of its programmes. This is not just an institutional milestone—it is a personal dream fulfilled.

“Our mission is clear: to equip leaders at all levels with the skills, capability, understanding, values, orientation, and vision necessary to transform our nation’s individuality and our continent’s collectivity.”

The ceremony drew stakeholders from top leadership institutes across Africa, Europe, and the United States, including delegates from Burundi, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Also present were members of the OOLI Special Management Advisory Group (OSMAG), comprising some of Nigeria’s most distinguished academics and administrators.

They include Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, former Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife; Professor Nasir Maiturare, former Vice-Chancellor of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University; Professor Uchenna Nzewi of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; and Professor Joy Eyisi, former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Others include Professor Anthony Kola-Olusanya, former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) and Senior Professorial Fellow at the University of Warwick; Professor Ngozi Arisa, Director of Academic Planning at Bells University of Technology, Ota; Dr. Bode Agbaoye, former Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC); and Dr. Biodun Saliu, also a former Deputy Executive Secretary of the NUC.

