Former Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan will on Tuesday grace the three books launch of Prof. Sylvester Monye in Abuja.

While Obasanjo is the Chairman of the books launch, Jonathan is the special guest of honour of the event.

Others invited for the unveiling of the three books centred on national development are the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who is the chief host and former President of the Senate, and Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, who is the book reviewer.

The book reviewers are, former governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

The three books to be unveiled on Tuesday are; a Compendium Of Development Plans 1999 – 2020, the Concession Of Asaba International Airport and the Ministerial Scorecard.

Professor Monye’s experience, expertise in governance, and background as a former Special Adviser to the President on Performance, Monitoring, and Evaluation add to the credibility and relevance of the books.

The spokesperson of Red Carpet Protocol, the company coordinating the launch, Kunle Adebanjo said, “we are delighted to be coordinating this prestigious event, which promises to be a significant gathering of notable personalities in the fields of politics, governance, and civil service.

“The books to be launched offer valuable insights into national development, politics, and civil service, and we believe their launch will contribute meaningfully to the ongoing discourse on these critical issues.”

