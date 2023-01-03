Obasanjo is greater than Tinubu, Buhari, all APC leaders combined — Former Lagos guber candidate

“Where Obasanjo has set foot upon on this earth, both of them combined will never even smell”

A stalwart of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos, Babatunde Gbadamosi, on Tuesday, blasted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following its claim on former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo had in his recent letter, endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi adding that the former Anambra governor had an edge in the February 25 poll.

Hours after his endorsement, the APC Presidential Campaign Council berated the ex-president, describing him as a paperweight politician.

The presidency on the other hand also slammed the former president noting that Buhari is ahead of him (Obasanjo) in all fields of national development.

Reacting, the former Lagos governorship candidate under the platform of the African Democratic Party (ADP) in a series of tweets Tuesday, said the greatness of Obasanjo is greater than all the APC leaders combined.

ALSO READ: Letter: OBJ frustrated, jealous of Buhari — Presidency

“I mentioned in 2019 that the greatness in Obasanjo’s little finger far exceeds that of Tinubu, Buhari and ALL the leaders of the APC combined. That remains true to this day.

“I refer all the mindless shills shrieking about how Obasanjo is somehow “jealous” of Tinubu, or “envious” of the achievements of Buhari, to this assertion. Where Obasanjo has set foot upon on this earth, both of them combined will never even smell.

“If there ever was such a thing as VICARIOUS AMBITION, Obasanjo has carried that for all of us since the Civil War, demonstrated it during his short but most impactful stint as military Head of State, and performed virtual miracles as two-term elected President.

“Don’t forget that the embarrassing National Debt he ended up liquidating was originally acquired by the reckless & financially feckless Buhari, who has gone on yet another reckless borrowing spree while making the daftest economic policies I’ve ever had the misfortune to witness.





“If a man of Obasanjo’s calibre endorsed Obi, é get why,” he tweeted.