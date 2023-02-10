Biola Azeez

Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, will play host to dignitaries like former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Cross Rivers state governor, Donald Duke, national stakeholders, as well as the host governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, as the Federal Government College (FGCI), Ilorin, marks its 50th anniversary next week.

Also expected are the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, as well as other leaders in the country.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Friday, the national president of the FGCI Alumni Association, Rear Admiral Muazu Salami (Rtd), said that among the activities lined up for the celebration is the talk on the importance of unity schools in the country.

It is recalled that the FGCI is among 104 unity schools established by the old administration of Olusegun Obasanjo to foster national unity among future generations of Nigerians, especially, after the nation’s civil war.

Speaking on the importance of the event, the retired military officer said that, “we want to showcase the investment of the Federal Government in unity schools in Nigeria as well as urge the government to do more. We are grateful to a country that invested in us.

“We want to celebrate our brotherhood and Nigerianess. Nigerians in the past produced Nigerians with patriotic fervour and we want that to continue”.

Rear Admiral Salami, who said that Nigeria has the potential of being among the best countries in the world despite its current challenges, called for united efforts at confronting security challenges presently facing the country.

Also speaking, the Chairman of, the Central Planning Committee of the 50th anniversary, Mr Femi Edun, said that several projects would be commissioned during the anniversary.

“We are commissioning the upgraded ICT centre where we are providing sets of the computer. We are also commissioning a solar power project for an uninterrupted power supply in the school.

“We are also going to be commissioning phase two of the solar streetlight project to ensure that the entire campus has a lighting system. This is one of the ways of enhancing security on campus. Over the years we have intervened in several areas”, he said.