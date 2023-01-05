Obasanjo consoles AfDB president Adesina over mother’s death

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has sent a condolence message to Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) on the death of his mother, Chief Mrs Eunice Olaperi Folasade Adesina.

In the condolence letter he personally signed, Obasanjo expressed sadness over the demise of Chief Mrs Adesina, stating that she lived a life of lessons, hard work and dedication to her family, the Church of Christ and her community in the field of education and business.

The former President said that the late Mrs Adesina was a mother in a million and the evidence of her motherhood is well reflected on her children and her daughters-in-law.

Obasanjo wrote: “It is with sadness that I received the passing on to the glory of Mama, Chief Mrs Eunice Olaperi Folasade Adesina, on December 22, 2022, at the age of 92. On behalf of myself and my family, please accept our profound condolences and prayers as you go through the permanence of her absence.

“The loss of a mother is never an easy moment to bear. You should, however, be consoled as she lived a life of lessons, hard work and dedication to her family, the Church of Christ and her community in the field of education and business. But doing so with all that Mama had achieved in her life together with her husband and your father, Chief Roland Folorunso Adesina, of blessed memory, it’s also an indication of grace of God multiplied.

“Mama was a mother in a million and the evidence of her motherhood is well reflected on her children and her daughters-in-law. I can attest to the fact that her children and you in particular, are men of strong character and great achievements in their respective rights. Those of you she left behind should be comforted, even as you celebrate her time on earth. Remember, all of us will take this path someday. We must be prepared for what we will be remembered by.

“May God give you and other members of your family the strength and fortitude to bear her passage and may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace with the Lord”.

