Former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday commissioned the Osun state VIP lodge at government house, Osogbo,the state capital, with a charge to Governor Ademola Adeleke to prioritise projects to handle for there is no end to it during his tenure as a governor.

Former president said, “Let people know that you tried your best because there are records that eyes would see and mouth will say said. If you are working on roads, don’t joke with it because when we make necessary provision for the people to have jobs and they will work.

ALSO READ: Obasanjo, Jonathan, Saraki, others to grace Prof Monye’s books launch

“Many Yoruba people want to work but what is impeding that is the road to ply. When we provide wherewithal for them they would work. I will plead with you to continue with that.

“Some people once despise you that you are a dancer but I said only happy people dance, you are my dancing partner. If you remember that at one time I phoned you, I said don’t leave dancing but as you are dancing ensure you are working.

“Anywhere we meet, we would dance and rejoice, if anybody want to abuse us they should go ahead. What I have heard and saw since three days ago I have been here, If there is doubt in anybody that you are working, call the person to come and see.

“If I tell that I don’t know what happened before you get to government, It is a lie. But you did something last week Sunday, by calling leaders of your party, it was my party but am not participating in party politics again. I am happy that he called them for deliberation.

” Senator Olu Alabi is here, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, Former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola. We should bring everyone on board is the best. I have talked to two out of three of them, it is a good move which is not only good for the party but for the state and the country.

“You said government is continuum in your word and that all the abandoned projects you are working on them, God will make it good for you.

“Many people use to say something about Nigeria and you can say that about any state. With my experience, Nigeria is a complexed country but Nigeria is not a difficult country to rule, maybe one can also say the same that Osun State is a complexed state but Osun State is not a difficult state to rule. You have to be honest with your conscience, with the people and with your God.

“You have to be a man of character and attribute that everybody will see that Ademola Adeleke, when he sees opportunity to dance, he would dance but is a man of integrity, honest and hardwork, it is very important. When light comes, darkness vanishes.”

In his own remark at the occasion, Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, assured all lovers of good governance that his administration is passionate about delivering on quality pro-people governance for the benefits of all residents of the state.

According to him, “I am of the firm belief that we should never politicize public infrastructure. Political affiliation should never drive what project is completed or abandoned. This project was started by an APC government, abandoned by an APC government but now completed by a PDP government. We are setting the standard for best practice.

“Our government is using today’s event as a demonstration of our efforts to salvage public fund and assets from waste. We are showing results of our policy of completing all abandoned projects by previous administration.

“We have completed several abandoned projects like the Osogbo -Ikirun road and the Osogbo circular road. As we are completing old projects, we are implementing new ones. Our multi billion naira infra plan is under fast tracked implementation. We are poised to bridge the infra deficit inherited from the previous administration.”