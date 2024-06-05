Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commissioned 136 housing units in Sokoto, acquired by the state government for distribution to workers.

He praised Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his achievements, crediting his mentor, former Governor Aliyu Wamakko, for his guidance.

Obasanjo encouraged the governor to continue working hard and utilize the media to showcase his achievements, emphasising the importance of agri-business for revenue generation and youth empowerment.

He commended the governor’s efforts in delivering human-oriented projects, including housing, road construction, empowerment programmes, and agricultural development.

The governor thanked Obasanjo for his presence and acknowledged the state’s commitment to continued development.

