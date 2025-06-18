Obasanjo commends Gov Lawal for transformative leadership in Zamfara

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, for his remarkable accomplishments, highlighting the significant strides made under his administration and the positive impact on the state’s development.

Obasanjo spoke on Tuesday when he commissioned the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital and two major roads in Gusau, the capital city of Zamfara State.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the state has, for the first time, obtained a CT scan and an MRI machine for the renovated Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital.

Idris said that Obasanjo urged Governor Lawal to continue on his Rescue Mission project until Zamfara becomes one of the leading states in Nigeria.

Obasanjo said, “I am in Zamfara State today to see the new, improved and improving Zamfara under your leadership.

“Here we are. Two things surprised me: the Commissioner of Health mentioned that you have a CT scan and an MRI. I know some teaching hospitals don’t have CT scans and MRIs and some have machines, but they are not operational. Here you have it, it is working and providing service.

“I have great pleasure to be here, to commission this remodelled and reequipped hospital for the well-being and welfare of everybody that will come here.”

Also speaking at the commissioning of the Zannah-Abarma road, Obasanjo commended Governor Lawal, noting that he has embarked on a journey to make Zamfara a modern state.

He said, “based on my observations and what I have heard, we are partners in progress. I urge you to continue enhancing Zamfara State throughout your government’s eight-year tenure.”

In his address, Governor Lawal thanked the former President for honouring the invitation to commission the key projects in the state.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of all the citizens of Zamfara State, I thank you for honouring our invitation and welcome you to your second home, Zamfara State. A State that is dear to your heart because our primary vocation here is agriculture, something you are very passionate about.

“The Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital has undergone both expansion and renewal. New facilities have been constructed. Doctors now have newly completed residential quarters, including two-bedroom and three-bedroom semi-detached units and a befitting residence for the Chief Medical Director.

“A serene and quiet patient relaxation arena has also been introduced alongside the redesigned and beautification of the hospital landscape. We also established internal road networks that support mobility, order and aesthetics.

“The new centres constructed are new Obstetrics and Gynecology (O&G), new Radiology complex, new Laboratory complex and patients’ relaxation arena.

“Equally important is the extensive renovation and modernization of 14 key departments, all of which have been revitalized and upgraded to contemporary standards.

“We have matched these infrastructural improvements with a robust supply of cutting-edge medical equipment across all critical departments. These include advanced diagnostic and therapeutic tools for radiology, dialysis, surgery, ophthalmology, ENT, physiotherapy, endoscopy, echocardiography, dentistry and general clinical care.

“The hospital has also been furnished with new hospital beds, electronic systems, general furniture and waste management infrastructure to ensure an environment that meets global hygiene standards, safety and comfort,” Lawal said.

The Governor emphasized that the hospital is well-equipped to function as a true referral centre for complex medical cases, a credible training facility for healthcare personnel and a hub for medical research and innovation.

Some other projects commissioned are the Zannah-Abarma road and Tsalha Bungudu – Kwanar Birnin Ruwa road, all in the state capital.

