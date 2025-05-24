Obasanjo, Atiku, Sambo, Aiyedatiwa, Oyinlola, Aregbesola, Oyetola, Ooni, others attend coronation of Owa Obokun

•Tinubu, Adeleke charge new Oba to be pillar of unity

President Bola Tinubu has called on the 41st Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, to serve as a unifying force and a bridge between the legacy of the past and the promise of the future.

The President made this charge on Friday during the coronation of the Owa Obokun in Ilesa, emphasising the crucial role of traditional rulers in fostering peace, equity, and progress in Nigeria.

The event drew a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke; business magnate, Dr. Deji Adeleke and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, who represented President Tinubu.

Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, were at the reception.

Traditional rulers in attendance included the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi; Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye; Orangun of Ila, Oba Abdulwahab Oyedotun; and a representative of the Alaafin of Oyo.

Representing the President, Oyetola praised the new monarch’s embodiment of humility, courage, intellect, and compassion, qualities essential to the throne. He expressed confidence that Oba Haastrup’s reign would preserve and elevate the cultural heritage of Ijesaland.

“To the sons and daughters of Ijesaland, I bring the greetings of a grateful nation. Your contributions to Nigeria’s unity and growth are widely recognised. Ijesaland is a land of honour, industry, and distinction, producing men and women of brilliance and character,” the president said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting Ijesaland through federal initiatives in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and agriculture, promising inclusive and enduring development in partnership with traditional institutions.

The President called for stronger collaboration between traditional authorities and all levels of government to confront societal challenges and deliver tangible improvements in communities.

“Your Majesty, may your reign be long, peaceful, and prosperous. May Ijesaland flourish under your wise leadership and become a golden era for Yorubaland and Nigeria,” he said.

Governor Ademola Adeleke, in his speech, congratulated the new Oba and reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to the development of Ijesaland.

“In line with our promise, Ilesa is now a university town with over 50 accredited courses. We are developing internal infrastructure to support a globally credible institution,” he said.

The governor announced that the General Hospital, Ilesa, has been approved as the teaching hospital for the University of Ilesa, a boost to the city’s status as a medical excellence hub.

He highlighted the near completion of the Ereja Square-Brewery Junction dual carriageway, a 12-kilometer road that is opening up Ilesa for business and leisure.

On mining reforms, Adeleke assured that his administration is tackling illegal mining and environmental degradation and announced that Osun State is now a shareholder in Thor Exploration, owners of the Segilola Gold Project, ensuring maximum benefits for the state.

“Our development efforts extend beyond Ijesaland to Ifeland, Osogboland, Iwoland, Igbomina land, and Edeland. We are committed to spreading progress to all parts of Osun State,” he added.

Trading activities in Ilesa came to a halt as market women locked their shops to honour the coronation ceremony.

The Owa’s palace was packed with people from all walks of life, while heavy security presence, including military, police, NSCDC, State Security Service, and the South West Security outfit, Amotekun Corps, ensured order throughout the event.

Members of the Oodua Peoples Congress, led by the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, were also present.

