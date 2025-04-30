Obasanjo, Anyaoku, Peter Obi, others pay tributes to Ayo Adebanjo

…describe late Afenifere leader as man who found no love in the spoil of office

Eminent personalities, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi; former governors, among others on Wednesday, converged in Lagos in honour of the late leader of pan- Yoruba socio- political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

They described the deceased elder statesman as man of integrity, justice, equity and fairness, who found no love in the spoil of office and never cared if he stood alone, all for the love he had for his country, Nigeria.

Obasanjo and other eminent Nigerians gave eulogies at the Night of Tributes & Service of Songs, which took place at Eko Hotels, in honour of the late Afenifere leader, who died in Lagos at the age 96.

They all acknowledged the late elder statesman as a courageous and patriotic leader who worked for a truly independent Nigeria where ethnic nationalities can live in harmony.

Former President Olusegun expressed a deep sense of personal loss with the sad news of the death of Pa Adebanjo, who he said had a successful career with selfless service rendered to his community, state and, indeed, the entire nation.

Obasanjo, who was represented by former Governor Ibikunle Amosu, said the late Adebanjo as a foundation member of the defunct Action Group (AG), he would be remembered as a foremost nationalist and patriots who had given his best as an active community leader and an exemplary politician with integrity, and one who demonstrated that politics is an avenue not for mindless enrichment, but for rendering faithful service to humanity.

According to the former president, the late Afenifere leader ‘s commitment to enthroning democracy in Nigeria, his tenacity in the face of daunting odds and moral risk to his life are very common knowledge, saying that this marked him out as a courageous political leader and true patriot.

“Not surprisingly, he had come to be regarded as one of our most notable elder statesman, who had an enviable track record of purpose, purposefulness, honesty and integrity to bear in promoting the cause of national unity.

“As a democratically elected president of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007, we both sometimes disagreed to agree to committedly regenerate and reposition our country to meet the hopes and aspiration of Nigerian people and chart the course to our nation’s glorious future,” he said.

“He was such an unpretentious personality. His thoughts, utterances and deeds were completely devoid of political partisanship.

“He had friends from all over the country, and he led a life filled with imaginable experiences.

“Until his death, he fought with courage and tenacity to see to the restructuring of the Nigerian nation through which good governance, based on democratic principles and practice and leading to unity and diversity, justice and equity, political stability, nationalism, popular participation, peace and security and social economic progress with strong leadership will be enshrined.

“It is unfortunate that dream to see this through couldn’t be actualized in his lifetime. Indeed, your contribution to the strengthening of our fledging democracy will be missed by the entire nation,” he added.

“My family and I commiserate with his immediate and extended family members on this painful loss, I pray that God will grant them and the rest of us, his friends and admirers, the fortitude to bear irreparable loss. May the soul of a very dear Chief Adebanjo rest in perfect peace. Amen,” he prayed.

Former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Anyaoku, in his speech, described the deceased elder statesman as a symbol of passion for a Nigerian project, saying that he worked hard to see a country where ethnic nationalities can live in harmony with one another.

Anyaoku, who was represented by Ikenna Okoli, further described Pa Adebanjo as a man of impeccable integrity, saying that his role at the 2014 confirmed his genuine love for the country, just as noted that the passing of the elder statesman should be a celebration based on his love and commitment his dear country, Nigeria.

Former Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Obi, said the gathering was put together to honour the late elder statesman who lived a life of courage, service, truth, integrity and commitment as well as life of value, adding that the late leader was one who, cared for the poor notwithstanding whichever part of the country such person came from.

“So for me Papa, lived a good life, let’s continue to celebrate, let’s not stop here. To the family, to all of us, the only lasting legacy, the way we keep his legacy is that we continue to do those things he lived and died for.

“That is fairness, equity, doing the right thing, caring for the poor in our midst,” he said.

“May God Almighty, who called him on grant him eternal rest in His Kingdom, the family and all of us, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he prayed.

In his remark, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator Azuba Mbata, who recalled several efforts made by late Chief Adebanjo, while alive, to rally groups across the country in the struggle for a truly independent Nigeria, as well as his contribution to the formation of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), lauded the qualities in the late leader, which he said included humility, among others.

Mbata, who was represented by Prof. Anyanwu, affirmed that the loss of Pa Adebanjo was not only a loss to the nation, but quickly noted that the citizens could be rest assured that they now have an advocate before God.

Chief Solomon Asemota, in his remark, recalled that the relationship between him and Pa Adebanjo started when the group, under the aegis of The Patriots (TP), was formed, saying that he since been friendly with him until the elder statesman breadth his last.

Asemota said pointed out that loyalty remained the key attribute of the late elder statesman, who he said enjoyed his respect.

Also speaking, former Governor Obong Attah of Akwa Ibom described the late leader as his pathfinder and back bone, saying that he was one who stood for the good of Nigeria, just as he expressed the belief that Nigerians would come to appreciate who he was.

Attah, who noted that he regretted not meeting Pa Adebanjo while he was growing up as a young man, equally described the late leader as a man of justice, equity and fairness, saying that he was a strong advocate of restructuring, with the belief that that power belonged to the people.

Speaking earlier, Dr. Biodun Shobajo, who is Chairman, Burial Committee, equally described the late Chief Adebanjo as a man dedicated to egalitarianism, equity and love of the country, saying that he was also one who found no love for the spoil of office.

Shobajo further described the late elder statesman as a fearless person, who did not care about standing alone as a fearless personality, who was more concerned with rendering service and sacrifice to see the country prosper.

The Acting Leader of Afenifere, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, said the hour had finally come, as according to him, the iroko had fallen, but noted that the gathering at the occasion was not to mourn but to celebrate Pa Adebanjo.

The monarch described the late Afenifere leader, Adebanjo as one the progressive politicians who had unshakable belief in the country, adding that he was the conscience of the nation and a bridge across generations.

“He was a family man, a husband and mentor. He left behind not just a family but a legacy that would inspire generations,” he said.

In his sermon, Pastor and founder of the Trinity Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, eulogized the virtues of Pa Adebanjo, saying that the late Afenifere leader laboured steadfastly for the masses wellbeing and Nigeria progress.

Bakare, who led the praise worship at the event, said the selfless lifestyle of Adebanjo should be an emulation for everyone here on earth, noting that the befitting burial giving to the elder statesman was an indication of the good life he lived while on earth.

The cleric, who expressed the belief that he was sure Adebanjo was resting in peace due to his good deeds, enjoined Nigerians to live a worthy life and do good while on earth.

This was just as he stated that most of the things that people pursued here on earth would not count when they died, and prayed for God to give the family the fortitude to bear the lost.

In his tribute, Adebanjo’s grandson, Mr. Oloruntobi Atte, said that his grandpa mourned and rejoice for Nigeria and sacrificed a lot for the nation at the expense of his life.

“He had the bravery to say it as it is. He used his voice to separate what was good and what was evil for this country. He gave us directions, we rejoice for his foresightedness,” the deceased’s grand son said.

Also present at the occasion were the former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),

Chief Olabode George; former Governors Olusegun Osoba, Ibikunle Amosu, Rauf Aregbesola, Gbenga Daniel, Kayode Fayemi, Aminu Tambuwal and Niyi Adebayo; Chief (Mrs) Nike Akande,

Prof. Akinwumi Adeshina, Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, Chief Alex Duduyemi, Hon. Abike Dabiri- Erewa and Mrs. Abimbola Fashola.

Others are: Sen. Kofo Bucknor- Akerele, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivoh, Chief Supo Shonibare, Ambassador Igali, among others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE