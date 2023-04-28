Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye and former Malawian President Joyce Banda have joined other well-wishers to celebrate the former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili as she marks her 60th birthday.

Ezekwesili, a former Vice President of World Bank for Africa was described as a quintessential global talent.

Popularly called ‘madam due process’ Dr Ezekwesili is the convener, FixPolitics, and Founder, School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG).

The leaders sent their goodwill messages during a Thanksgiving Service service held in her honour at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (The Everlasting Arms Parish) in Abuja.

Obasanjo while describing Ezekwesili as a dynamic young woman who is competent reliable, and very enterprising, also recalled how he met the former Education Minister between 1999-2007, through Transparency International, an initiative started by Peter Eigen who had worked at the World Bank.

He said: “Before I appointed Oby a minister, I first assigned her to work closely with me in what we called the Price Intelligent Unit (PIU) which she headed and was domiciled at the Villa. It later became the Due Process Office, which earned her the nickname ‘Madam Due Process’. The idea was to cut down on waste and bring transparency and accountability into the award of contracts, which she did excellently. The point is, in government, you cannot accurately eliminate sharp practices.

“But if you have good public officers like Oby you will reduce it to the barest minimum That exactly was what she did at a period all contracts had to go through her office Oby’s stewardship in the Due Process Office brought about a substantial reduction in cost of contracts which of course saved the government billions of Naira at the time Given her involvement in the global demand for more transparency in the oil and gas sector, she was a founding member of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI). The NEITI that we have today is by dint of her efforts and the support I gave, especially in the days of difficult beginning.

“From the Due Process Office, I appointed Oby a minister in charge of Solid Mineral, At that period, illegal mining was being carried out in several parts of Nigeria and most of the people in the business I shared my frustration with said we needed to put in place the requisite regulation. They also suggested that we needed someone who was tough to handle that ministry. So, knowing Oby very well, I could not see a more perfect fit for the sector. That was why I sent her to the ministry, and she did excellently well.

“After we had gone far in our transformation reforms in the Ministry of Solid Mineral, I realized that we hadn’t done much in Education. At that time, I knew that the Ministry of Education required reform and the three people that I thought could use were already heavily involved in other things. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was still in Finance, Nasir El-Rufai was handling the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which had almost been destroyed with deviation from the original master plan. And then I had just put Oby in Solid Mineral.

“I had a conversation with the Head of Service who felt that I could deploy Oby for the assignment. I was hesitant because didn’t want to disrupt what she was doing at Solid Mineral. “Sir, is Solid Mineral ministry more important than that of Education?” That question settled it for me. I sent Oby to Education, and I told her to recommend a replacement for the Solid Mineral sector.

“As President, I tried to expose some of the brightest talents I had in government to opportunities available to be the best they could possibly be. Without any doubt, Oby was one of the best talents I had working with me.





The former Malawian President Joyce Banda, in her goodwill message, said Ezekwesili was her advisor when she was head of state.

Banda revealed that she could have been jailed after leaving office if not for Ezekwesili’s advice.

She said: “So, l met my sister, Oby, in Dubai at the World Economic Forum where we were both attending and speaking about the corruption problem of Malawi, I said, “You know the war has started in Malawi. I decided that you can’t steal from the government and you can’t steal from the poor anymore. So, I decided to lock them up, I’ve been advised that is too late for me to do this because I have only 6 months to my next presidential elections”

“So Sister Oby said something that I’ll never forget and that I shall always value although she often makes light of her major role as my advisor by saying, “When she was a President, I supported her”. It was much more than mere support. It was serious support.

“So at our meeting in Dubai Oby said to me, “Look, I have been at the World Bank and know how some of these things work. If you are clear in your mind that you haven’t done anything wrong, set up a commission of inquiry right now and conduct a forensic audit if necessary”.

“It is very rare to find an African leader conduct a forensic audit during her government or his government during their tenure. They will want to wait and see if the IMF or World Bank will say let’s check, let’s see before doing anything about corruption. Because of Oby’s advice, I asked the British government to help me find an independent audit firm, and Beckateri was appointed.

“They came and conducted a forensic audit, and the report is a public document online. I gave the same advice from Oby yesterday to my friends that when you are leaders, people smear you, people will make up stories, people will say anything about you but make sure you clear your name along the way like I did. Once I took the action Oby advised me to take, I had friends who even put up, found lawyers for me, helped me even go to Interpol and court. I even sued here in Malawi and won the case of defamation even though I am yet to receive the money.

The General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Adeboye described the former World Bank Chief as a global talent that has contributed immensely to the development of the country.

