By: Subair Mohammed

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has advised Lagosians, particularly, electorate in Agege Constituency to make good use of their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) in the polls.

The Speaker urged the populace to vote for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to continue to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

He described the Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the only one with the competence and capacity amongst the other contenders.

Obasa gave the charge at the grand finale Celebration of Agege Day and launching of N500,000,000 Agege Education Endowment Fund on Tuesday at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

He said, “The electorate must ensure they get their PVC ready to vote for the APC.

“They should ensure they vote right, by voting for the person that is competent to serve, to represent and bring about dividends of democracy to Nigerians and Lagosians.

Without mincing words, we strongly believe that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the most competent amongst those who are vying for the presidency and that is why we are encouraging everybody that they should come out en masse.

“This is not only about winning, we don’t just want to win but win with massive votes

We want our votes in Lagos state to surpass votes from other places so that we can win convincingly and at the end of the day Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu can have a say as opposed to what we witnessed in 1999.

This time around, we want our President to have the support of all of us from Lagos, Southwest and other parts of Nigeria.

“We are not just canvassing for him, but we are canvassing for him based on his achievements, what we have witnessed and are still enjoying. You will agree with me that some of the roads constructed during Asiwaju’s era as Governor in Lagos are still in existence and functioning properly.





“Most of the schools built during his administration known as Millennium Schools are still in good shape, talk about human development, those who have been empowered and established, I am one of them are testimonies that this man can do a lot.

“His achievements are not limited to infrastructure alone, human development is also key, that is why we are calling on everybody to support this man because he has the competence and capability to do the job. So we want others to join us in ensuring the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

