Obama, others mark anniversary of George Floyd’s murder

The first African-American president of the United States, Barrack Obama on Tuesday took to his social media to mark the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, who was murdered on the 25, May 2020.

In his statement, “George Floyd was murdered one year ago today. Since then, hundreds more Americans have died in encounters with police, parents, sons, daughters, friends taken from us far too soon. But the last year has also given us reasons to hope.

“Today, more people in more places are seeing the world more clearly than they did a year ago. It’s a tribute to all those who decided that this time would be different and that they, in their own ways, would help make it different.

“When injustice runs deep, progress takes time. But if we can turn words into action and action into meaningful reform, we will, in the words of James Baldwin, “cease fleeing from reality and begin to change it.”