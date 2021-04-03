Obafemi Awolowo Foundation mourns over death of Yinka Odumakin, describes him as a Gallant General

The Obafemi Awolowo Foundation on Saturday commiserated with the wife, children and family members of the spokesperson of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, describing him as an outstanding compatriot.

The Foundation also commiserated with the Afenifere family on the demise of its spokesperson.

In a statement by the Executive Director of the Foundation, Ambassador Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, the Foundation said Odumakin was a dogged fighter who resolutely stood by and stood for all that was best for Nigeria without compromising the interest of any of her component nationalities, a trait the Foundation said he shared with the Sage, Chief Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ

According to the statement: “On behalf of the Obafemi Awolọwọ Foundation, I commiserate with Joe, the children, the entire family of Yinka Odumakin and the Afẹnifẹre family on the demise of this outstanding compatriot.

“Yinka was a dogged fighter who resolutely stood by and stood for all that was best for Nigeria without compromising the interest of any of her component nationalities. This is a trait he shared with the Sage, Chief Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ.

“For most of his adult life, Yinka spoke for the voiceless and championed the cause of the downtrodden.

“Yinka possessed a rare intellect and instinct for nation building. He was, therefore, a trusted ally and dependable associate of the Obafemi Awolọwọ Foundation.

“Yinka’s passing is painful but we are comforted by the exemplary life he led. Indubitably, Nigeria, particularly the Yoruba nation, has lost a gallant general in the battle for the emancipation of her peoples.

“It is our prayer that the greatness that he envisioned for Nigeria will be attained sooner than later.

“Rest on, worthy comrade. Your place among the Yoruba greats is already assured.”