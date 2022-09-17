Obadiah Mailafiya: One year after, we are still in shock, says widow

The Widow of Dr Obadiah Mailafiya, Margaret has said that one year after his death, the family is still in shock on how to mourn him.

Mailafia was the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the 2019 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The widow who stated this on Saturday at the inaugural lecture series and announcement of the Obadiah Mailafia Foundation and forthcoming memorial service said the foundation is commencing after seeking advice from elder statesmen, Edwin Clarke and Dan Suleiman.

“This time last year, I was not like this, and even one year after the demise of my husband who was my pillar, brother, colleague, adviser and the best father to our children, we are still in shock and still do not know how to mourn him. His legacies live on and are worthy of emulation,” she said.

In the inaugural lecture titled “Dr Mailafiya’s life, legacy and lessons to Nigerians” a sibling of the deceased, Luka Mailafia, said his late brother has planned a seed in the hearts of several people and the seeds will germinate into many Mailafiya.

He said the one-time apex bank employee was prophetic in most of his statements and several of them happened and are still evolving.

“He was a voice for the masses. He was prophetic in most of his statements. Most of the things he said actually happened. So I believe it’s a situation that I believe we actually as citizens of this country should be concerned about.

“I believe he lives on because he has set a vision and his spirit lives. By what has happened, so many Mailafiya will spring up it’s just a situation where a seed is been planted and that seed will germinate” he said.

Also speaking, the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, said documentation of the lectures and speeches of Mailafiya will empower all, especially the nation’s teeming youthful population.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Mustapha who was represented by the permanent secretary, Jeff Sule, said the good works of the deceased are an honour and a huge step in the right direction.

“We celebrate the deceased as a shining star in the history of this nation. Surely, we cannot allow all these good works to end because Dr Obadiah is not here with us anymore, so launching this foundation in his honour today is a huge step in the right direction.

“As you are aware, foundations all over the world are known to help in advancing causes organisations and programmes which are laudable initiatives, a vision the departed would love to be remembered for.

“I am particularly excited that the Dr Obadiah Foundation has been conceived by the family to document his public lecture notes, and promote and propagate the vision, ideas, views and values that the deceased held most dear to his heart.

“I believe the foundation will empower all, especially our teeming youth to maximize the opportunity of inculcating the values of good governance through our collective efforts to enable them succeed in a global economy and for citizenship in a complex world.”