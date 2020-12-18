Oba Yoruba in Kano donates transformer to NASFAT

THE newly installed Oba Yoruba of Kano State, Alhaji Murtala Alimi Otisese, has donated a 16 KVA soundproof generator and 50 KVA dedicated electric transformer to the Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society of Nigeria (NASFAT).

The gesture, he said, was aimed at ensuring uninterrupted power supply at the Kano headquarters of NASFAT, which is situated off Abeokuta Road, Sabon Gari, Kano.

While inaugurating the project, the traditional ruler said: “I am indeed fascinated by the positive activities of NASFAT in its efforts at propagating Islam. This is my modest contribution in promoting their activities. I am happy that Allah has used me to achieve this need. To Him alone be the glory.”

Also speaking, the immediate past chairman of the Council of Elders of NASFAT in Kano, Chief Maroof Okesola, who is also the Bobagunwa Oba Yoruba of Kano State, thanked the oba on behalf of Kano NASFAT.

He said: “This is the first time in history that a dedicated transformer will be given to any mosque in our community. I am indeed proud of our new oba. Since his installation as oba, many good things have been happening in the Yoruba community. May Allah continue to bless him.”

Dignitaries who witnessed the inauguration included the Otun Oba Yoruba of Kano, Alhaji Yinus Olanrewaju; a former special adviser to former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of Kano State, Alhaji Abiola Abdulsalam; and chairman of NASFAT, Kano, Dr Daud Adekale.

