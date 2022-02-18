Oba Tejuoso, an embodiment of biblical leadership and investment of love, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, Osile of Oke Ona, Egbaland, on his 84th birthday, which comes up Saturday calling him a leader with an embodiment of biblical leadership and investment of love.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Friday, the president joined family and friends to rejoice with the traditional ruler.

President Buhari congratulates Oba Tejuoso for setting a standard in his domain on integrity and hard work, leading the path, as a medical doctor, that showcases the value of good education, neighbourliness and dedication to community service.

The statement said as the octogenarian clocks 84, the President extolled his commitment to living a life that constantly points to the fear of God, and urging many to walk the path of righteousness, especially in adhering to the rule of law, civic responsibilities and praying for leaders, at various levels.

He affirmed that the entrepreneurial spirit from his family, with the birthing in the 70s and recent resuscitation of Teju Foams, continues to inspire and influence success stories, particularly among the youth.

The President prayed for the grace of good health and strength for the royal father.

