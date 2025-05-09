Oba Sijuwade’s 10th memorial set for cultural fanfare, national reflection

…Rare personal items, regal photos, archived documents for public exhibition

A decade may have passed, but the memory of His Imperial Majesty Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse II, still echoes through the halls of Nigerian royalty, academia, and cultural diplomacy. At a high-profile press briefing held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island recently, the late Ooni of Ife was magnificently remembered.

The grand unveiling of events marking the tenth year memorial celebration of Oba Sijuwade sent a ripple of excitement through the Nigerian cultural and traditional space. The unveiling is a full-blown cultural resurgence, as the program is set to reawaken the monarch’s towering influence across the nation and beyond.

Spearheaded by the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, co-chaired by His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR (Ojaja II), and His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, the Sultan of Sokoto, the memorial was about looking back and redefining tradition for the future. Representing the Ooni of Ife at the press briefing was HRH Oba Muraina Adebanjo Adedini, the Asoya of Isoya, whose presence underlined the deep royal investment in the programme.

The press conference opened with heartfelt remarks from Prince Adejuwon Sijuwade, grandson of the late monarch, who described Oba Sijuwade as a globally minded traditional ruler who put Yoruba culture on the world map. From Cuba to Trinidad and the UK, he carried Yoruba heritage like royalty should. Velvet, especially in regal colours like purple, was his signature fabric, and his sense of style was curated with care, often with the help of his wives and personal designers. These details, alongside his coronation necklaces, passports, and iconic regalia, will be featured in the memorial exhibition.

Renowned cultural historian and curator Dr. Oludamola Adebowale, who is overseeing the exhibition, emphasised its role as a cultural portal, offering intimate insights into the life of a royal who blended heritage with diplomacy.

In an emotionally grounded interview, Chief Dele Momodu, Ovation publisher and planning committee member, spoke passionately about his personal connection to the monarch and Ile-Ife. Having lived and studied there since 1966, and lectured at Ife’s College of Arts and Science, Momodu recalled admiring Oba Sijuwade from his youth, describing him and his elite circle as “spirits from heaven.” He later worked closely with the monarch and credited him as a mentor and cultural force whose humility, style, and love for unity still resonate today.

“Oba Sijuwade was extremely humble and humane. He inspired the current Ooni, and their fashion sensibilities are almost identical , flowing garments, regal poise, and powerful presence,” he said. Momodu expressed deep concern over the fading knowledge of cultural icons and emphasised the importance of memorializing figures like Oba Sijuwade to preserve Yoruba history and inspire the younger generation.

This ten-year milestone is not only a tribute but a cultural reawakening , one that reminds Nigeria and the global diaspora that heritage, when honored, becomes a compass for the future.