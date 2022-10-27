Oba Olugbenle to unveil Oroona-Ilaro festival mascot Nov 19

The Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba (Dr) Kehinde Olugbenle, will unveil the Oroona-Ilaro Festival mascot on November 19 to kick-start the annual celebration of the culture and tradition of Ilaro people.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, Media and Publicity of the festival, Chief Dapo Oke, made available to Tribune Online in Abeokuta.

According to the statement, all is now set in the ancient town of Ilaro-Yewa the headquarters of Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State for the festival, which is said to be a pivot of unity and an annual rallying point for the growth and development of Ilaro.

It was gathered that activities during the festival of culture, traditional and contemporary glamour tagged ‘Yewa Festival of Favour’, will include road shows, religious prayers, traditional homage and prayers to deities.

Other programmes include the five-kilometre festival race; medical checkup; football competition; masquerade dances; and Efe night.

The highpoint of the festival are the celebration of Ilaro culinary skills at Poosu night; the colourful Onigbaaje procession and the festival grand finale where the Olu and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle shall play host to dignitaries from far and near.

The grand finale will take place on the 29th of November at the Empire field, Ilaro.

Oronna-Ilaro Festival which is endorsed by the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation is the celebration of the heroic deeds of Oronna, the ancient Ilaro warrior Prince of Oyo origin who fought off the ferocious Dahomey warriors of ancient times making the founding of the now thriving, peaceful, prosperous Ilaro possible.

Ilaro sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora come home annually and are joined by tourists and other culture enthusiasts from far and near in the celebration of Oronna, their ancient hero Prince. The Nollywood star, Yomi Fash-Lanso is this year’s celebration Ambassador.

Expected to grace the grand finale of this year’s festival which is the celebration of God’s favour on the town are the Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun; his deputy, Engr Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele; the Senator representing Ogun West, Senator Tolu Odebiyi; the Senator representing Lagos West, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola Yayi and a host of other important personalities across the globe