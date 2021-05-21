Oba Ogunwusi pledges support for NILDS, extols giant stride of Prof Sulaiman

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has expressed resolve to facilitate collaboration between National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) and relevant institutions across Osun State in line with the Institute’s pivotal role in development.

Oba Ogunwusi gave the assurance while addressing the NILDS management team led by its Director-General, Prof. Olanrewaju Sulaiman in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

While commending the Institute’s Director-General for his giant strides in his two years of overseeing the affairs of the Institute, Oba Ogunwusi described him as a goal-getter, who has been serving the country, not only when he was Minister of National Planning, but even as an academic and conscious of the significant role, traditional rulers play in ensuring that development permeates the grassroots.

“I am impressed with the work of the Institute which compliments all efforts targeted by the federal government at nation-building”

“The Director-General has exerted himself on all fronts to ensure the advancement of democratic governance in the country and beyond through its capacity development workshops for legislatures and Democratic institutions,” Ooni stated.

The First Class Monarch who expressed his excitement to receive and host the delegation promised to facilitate the Institute’s collaboration with relevant bodies in the state in line with its pivotal role in developments as well as the nexus it provides for synergy among all arms of government.

While emphasising the importance of NILDS, Ooni said the Institute has a role to play in re-orientating the minds of the youths towards governance and consequent interest in nation-building.

Speaking earlier, Prof. Sulaiman applauded the Paramount Ruler who symbolises unity in the country and has supported many developmental issues in the country.

“His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife has been a supportive figure to the works of NILDS and his unifying role can only push us to do better, especially in sub-regional levels,” Prof. Sulaiman noted.

He further described his intervention in ensuring entrenchment of growth and development as unrivalled.

The NILDS Director-General also thanked the Imperial Majesty for his magnanimity and show of love and prayed he reigns beyond his forefathers and the kingdom’s prosperity.

Meanwhile, as part of a two-day working visit to Osun State, Prof. Sulaiman is expected to meet Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State to discuss series of capacity building development NILDS has been carrying out for Parliamentarians at the state level as he believes the Osun State of Assembly should not be left out and work out modalities on achieving training for Osun State government.

Also, the NILDS delegation is scheduled to meet Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife to discuss areas of possible collaboration between the University and the Institute.

