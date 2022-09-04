Oba of Benin warns against planned protest over arrest of chiefs, aide

The Oba of Benin Omo N’Oba Ewuare II has advised those planning to take to the streets of the Edo State capital to protest against the detention of the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor and some chiefs in Benin Kingdom to shelve the plan.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Osaigbovo Iguobaro, cautioned against the planned solidarity gathering by a Coalition of Social cultural Organisations over the issue.

Iguobaro assured that the issue of the alleged demolition of houses in the small community of Ulegun, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area which led to their arrest is being resolved.

The statement continued: “While the palace appreciates their concern, let it be known that the Palace of the Oba of Benin does not want such gathering at this time and consequently directs that the organisers of the gathering halt the exercise immediately.

“In this regard, nobody or group of persons should gather in the Oba of Benin Palace or anywhere in Benin Kingdom on Monday 5th September 2022. This announcement is important for all those concerned to comply please.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Tinubu Is A Billionaire Without A Business; Obi Is Atiku’s Creation —Melaye, Atiku’s Campaign Spokesman

Senator Dino Melaye is one of the spokespersons of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation. In this interview by TAIWO AMODU, he explains the reasons why former vice president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, remains the man to beat in next year’s presidential election…..

Tinubu Sympathises With Ganduje Over Kano Building Collapse

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, over the lives lost when a three-storey building collapsed at Kanti Kwari Market in the state….

Fulani Herders Kill 6 In Fresh Attack On Benue Community

NO fewer than six people were killed by suspected Fulani herders on Thursday in Umella village at the Mbawa ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State….