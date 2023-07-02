The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, has advised Muslim faithful on peaceful co-existence for the wellbeing of Nigeria, irrespective of tribal and religious differences.

The Traditional Ruler gave the advice while playing host to the leaders and members of Muslim community in Benin, led by the Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Sheik Abdulfatah Enabulele.

Oba Ewuare II decried the moral decadence in the country and urged the people to pray for Nigeria in order for it to overcome its problems.

He said,” It’s only God that can change everything. Back in the day, there weren’t doors in most houses.

“The stealing wasn’t as rampant as it is in our society today. Things have changed with the concept of 419, scamming and other vices”.

Speaking on the perceived conflict between some Muslims and their Arewa counterparts in Benin, the Benin Monarch, reminded the people of their obligations to God, just as he tasked them to live in peace and harmony in order to obtain God’s blessings in life.

“What is the difference between Arewa and Muslims Community? What are the reasons for this segregation?”, Oba Ewuare II asked.

Earlier in his short address, the Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Sheik Abdulfatah Enabulele, said that they were at the palace to pay the Oba of Benin Eid-El-Kabir homage.

He gave a brief history and significance of the Eid-el-Kabir, which according to him is also known as Feast of Sacrifice”

Enabulele asserted that corruption and mismanagement of the nation’s wealth are responsible for the economic hardship in the country.

The Chief Imam, however, admonished office holders in Nigeria to be accountable to the people in order not to incur the wrath of Almighty Allah and offered prayers to God for the Oba, His Royal family and leaders in Nigeria.