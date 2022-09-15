Oba of Benin preaches collaboration between multinationals, host communities

Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, on Thursday advised multinational companies operating in Edo State to collaborate with their host communities in a bid to reduce conflicts in the State.

The Benin monarch also urged members of the host communities in the state to embrace dialogue in resolving disputes and avoid violence that could slow down the pace of development in the state.

Oba Ewuare II gave the advice when he received a team of investors who were in his palace for consultation, just as he charged investors to look after the welfare of their host communities.

The Omo N’Oba, while commenting on the issues in Egbokor Committee in Orhiomwon Local Government Area of the state, directed some Benin palace chiefs and some elders to liaise with the youth leaders of the community to resolve some of the contentious issues between the people and the companies operating in the locality

“I have had complaints from the area, Egbokor, where this business is located in the past. Members of the community should calm down and tread with caution,” the monarch counselled.

He also assured the Egbokor Community residents that “the benefits that are due to you will get to you. Do not become an obstacle to the progress of the state bearing in mind that benefits of such investment is for everyone”.

“Communities should support the development of their area to bring about the beauty of the state. We understand that there are concerns and agitations. When you toll the path of violence, development will be far from the people”, Oba Ewuare II stressed.





Earlier, Dr Akintoye Akindele, the spokesperson of the group extolled the sterling qualities of the Oba of Benin and assured that the multinational company would carry out its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) diligently.