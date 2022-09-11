Oba of Benin hosts Ooni of Ife, Emir of Kano, commends Buhari for preserving traditional institution

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Ewuare II, at the weekend, hosted two eminent traditional rulers; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; (Ọjájá II) and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, in his palace in Benin City, Edo State.

During the visit, Ova Ewuare 11 commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts at preserving the cultural ethos and traditional institutions in Nigeria.

The monarch who spoke shortly after a private audience with Oba Ogunwusi; (Ọjájá II) and Emir Ado Bayero recalled several failed attempts by cultural imperialists to disrupt the traditional institution in Africa including the Benin Kingdom where the invaders looted Benin artefacts during the British invasion of Benin in 1897.

He, however, noted that some of the looted artefacts have started being repatriated to their original abode in the Edo State capital.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The traditional ruler showered encomiums on President Buhari and other stakeholders for preserving the traditional institution which he insisted has remained intact.

Oba Ewuare said: “When the white man came and tried to disrupt our traditional institution, you will all agree with me that they failed. So, they left our traditional institution intact. That is why we are still here.

“They took away our artefacts to remind us of their visit. But the artefacts are coming back. I want to use this opportunity to thank Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari for his strong stance in supporting the cultural, and traditional institution and in preserving the culture of Nigeria and so many other things. We may not know now what His Excellency has done for us. Nigerians will know perhaps later.”

Speaking, Oba Ogunwusi; (Ọjájá II) who recalled the ancestral ties between the Benin Kingdom and Ile Ife disclosed that his mission to Benin Palace is to ask for the welfare of Oba Ewuare II and extend the best wishes of his people.

On his part, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero promised to sustain the legacies of his forebears as well as strengthen the bond of friendship between the Benin Kingdom and Kano Emirate.

Again, Suspected Herders Kill Four, Burn Houses In Benue





Oba of Benin hosts Ooni of Ife, Emir of Kano, commends Buhari for preserving traditional institution