Oba of Benin hails Tinubu’s support for return of looted artefacts, Edo devt

The Oba of Benin, His Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting efforts to secure the return of looted Benin artefacts, describing their repatriation as crucial to preserving the kingdom’s history, cultural heritage and identity.

The monarch gave the commendation when he received a delegation led by Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the Benin Royal Palace, where he acknowledged the contributions of the Federal Government, Edo State Government and the Benin people to the campaign for the recovery of the stolen treasures.

Oba Ewuare II particularly thanked President Tinubu for his commitment to the development of Edo State and support for the restoration of the kingdom’s looted cultural heritage.

He also appreciated the Vice-President for conveying the President’s goodwill messages.

The monarch reaffirmed his support for the campaign to repatriate the Benin Bronzes, stressing that their return to their rightful home remained essential to safeguarding the kingdom’s historical legacy and cultural identity.

He also expressed gratitude to the visiting delegation, his chiefs and members of the royal family for their support, while praying for sustained unity, cooperation and stronger relationships among the people.

Earlier, Shettima, who conveyed President Tinubu’s greetings, congratulated the monarch on his 10th coronation anniversary and 73rd birthday, both celebrated on October 20.

The Vice-President described the Benin Kingdom as one of Africa’s greatest historical civilisations, renowned for its sophisticated political institutions, diplomatic traditions and exceptional artistic heritage.

He recalled the 1897 British invasion of the kingdom and the subsequent looting of its royal treasures, describing the return of the Benin Bronzes as a matter of historical justice, dignity and cultural pride.

Shettima commended Oba Ewuare II for his sustained efforts to secure the repatriation of the artefacts and his interventions against human trafficking. He also highlighted Edo State’s potential in agriculture, manufacturing, education, commerce and tourism.