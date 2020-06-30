Oba of Benin denies video attacking Buhari, Oshiomhole

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Ewuare II has disowned a video currently trending on social media by one Eranomigho Edegbe which hurled invectives and insults on President Muhammadu Buhari just as he reiterated his deep love for the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

In a statement in Benin City on Tuesday by Mr Frank Irabor, the Secretary of Benin Traditional Council (BTC), the Oba vehemently denied authorising the video by Edegbe, insisting that the said video and the contents therein were neither commissioned nor was it encouraged by the monarch.

Irabor said that the revered royal father condemned in the strongest terms the malicious attacks on the integrity of President Buhari and all other persons whom the video seeks to malign.

The scribe said: “We wish to state unequivocally that our love for Mr President is unparalleled as the relationship shared dates back to the days of His Royal Majesty, Oba Erediauwa (of blessed memory), the immediate past Oba of Benin. This relationship was further strengthened when Mr President headed the President Trust Fund (PTF).”

The Omo N’Oba stated that Oshiomhole has always respected not just the traditional institutions in Edo State, but also the palace of the Oba of Benin, adding that his affection by Oba Erediauwa who adopted the immediate past chairman as a son is well known and was reinforced during his tenure as governor of Edo State.

He said: “We were happy to convene a send forth for him upon the expiration of his two terms, where his Royal Majesty used the ada (traditional sword) of the ancestors to pray for his protection, a thing quite rare in Benin custom. We are glad that the prayers said on him continue to be efficacious in all his endeavours.”

The monarch also tackled Eranomigho over his utterances against a businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbor, noting that he is an illustrious son of the palace of the Oba who at all times has worked in support of the monarch.

The statement added: “These utterances and behaviour of Eranomigho and his cohorts show that they are not happy and comfortable with the cordial relationship between the Palace of the Oba of Benin and the Presidency.

“Furthermore, it shows that some disgruntled elements like Eranomigho have deep animosity against Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Captain Hosa Okunbor.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Threatens To Revoke Shehu Sani’s Bail

The Federal High Court, Abuja, Monday, said it would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date for the trial of the two-count criminal charges preferred against him by the

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security Officer

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO). He replaces Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda, who was recently redeployed… Read Full Story

APC: Buni-Led Caretaker Committee Promises True Reconciliation

As part of measure to make progress on its mandate in reconciling all factions in the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee has promised to embark on genuine reconciliation of all party leaders and members ahead of the planned convention… Read Full Story

NITDA Can Finance Nigeria’s Annual Budget ―Reps Public Account

The House of Representatives says the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has the wherewithal to finance the country’s annual budget if given the necessary environment… Read Full Story

No Fee Is Charged For NIS Recruitment ― CG

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has warned applicants against patronising fake recruitment sites as no fee was charged for NIS recruitment. The Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, gave the warning in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPEO), Mr Sunday James… Read Full Story

Inside Ibadan Slums Where Water Scarcity, Open Defecation Thwart Efforts At Ending COVID-19 Pandemic

Ibadan, Nigeria’s third most populous city, wears rusted zinc-roof like a royal hat. Weak bricks, cracked and patchy walls are strewn all about the outskirts of the city. The waft of open sewage soaks the air… Read Full Story

Buhari To Perform Virtual Flag-Off Of Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, conduct a virtual flag-off of the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline construction project, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said… Read Full Story

Whistleblower Allegation Of $1bn In Unity Bank Account False ― NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has refuted claims that it has an account containing $1bn in Unity Bank Plc. In a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of the NPA, Jatto Adams, the agency said that the account number being peddled in public glare by the whistleblower… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Over 2 Million Transport Workers In Critical Condition —Wabba

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has cried out that over two million of the congress affiliate members in the road transport sector are worst hit by the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown; and are in critical condition, dying in silence… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Demolition Of Nigeria’s High Commission In Ghana

A Ghanaian citizen recently attacked the Nigerian High Commission in the country, demolishing a part of it. Expectedly, the action caused ripples in the diplomatic circles, with some observers wondering what such an action portended for the relationship between Nigeria and Ghana, which was until then presumably chummy… Read Full Story

Ending The Cable Tv Profiteering

It was like a movie, watching the proceedings of the Ad Hoc Committee set up by the House of Representatives, to probe the hike of subscription rates by cable television service providers. The Chairman of the said Committee, Hon Unyime Idem, took me back to my Aluta days at Obafemi Awolowo University… Read Full Story