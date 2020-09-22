The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Ewuare ll has congratulated Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki on his victory in the last Saturday’s governorship election.

In a statement made yesterday by, Mr Frank Irabor, the secretary of Benin Traditional Council (BTC), on behalf of the Oba, reminded that as the traditional ruler reiterated severally, he is non-partisan, and the people should be allowed to speak in line with the adage which says that the voice of the people is the voice of God.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring that the election was free, fair and peaceful, he urged Edo people to support Governor Obaseki in his developmental strides in order to take the state to the next level.

The monarch expressed his appreciation to former Head of State, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar for brokering the peace parley which resulted in the signing of the peace by the governorship candidates.

He said: “The Omo N’Oba thank all the candidates of the political parties for adhering to the advice for a violent free election giving to them during the peace meeting on September 2, 2020, which has been widely acclaimed to have doused the tension that was building up before the election.

“The National Peace Commission headed by former Head of State, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar is appreciated for the signing of the peace accord among the gubernatorial candidates thereafter. Furthermore, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headed by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu is also commended for a successful and peaceful election in Edo State.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 14 out of the 18 chairmanship seats in the just-concluded Ondo State local government elections conducted in the state last Saturday.

The chairman of Ondo State Independent National Electoral Commission (ODIEC), Prof. Yomi Dinakin who made this known while announcing the results of the election said the commission is still awaiting the result of four local government areas