Oba of Benin berates politicians for abandoning electorate as he receives Osinbajo

Omo N’Noba Needs Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has bereaved the Nigerian political class for abandoning the electorate after each election.

Oba Ewuare II spoke on Thursday, when he received the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, in his Palace when the latter visited Benin as part of his consultation with the All Progressives Congress delegates ahead of the party’s primary to pick its presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

The Benin monarch said he had always been an admirer of the Vice President’s eloquence and commended him for his respect for culture and tradition.

“Like the businessman will say customers are kings, in the election, the electorate are supposed to be kings but that is not what we have in Nigeria. We have leaders who get to the office and enrich themselves and forget the electorate whereas, without the electorate, nobody can occupy any political office, especially elected office. Some of these politicians use all kinds of tactics to get the votes of the electorate and at the end of the day, they abandon the electorate,” the Omo N’Oba stated.

“I want to appeal to the politicians to make this country great because Nigeria is blessed with great human and natural resources but Nigeria is still in a bad state.

“We want to be able to stay in Nigeria and enjoy the good things of life not in Dubai or in the US, now we are even running to Ghana, we should change all these, Nigeria should be a destination point,” the monarch admonished.

He also commended the Federal Government under President Muhamadu Buhari for the role it is playing to ensure that stolen artefacts were returned to their original owners.

Speaking earlier, Vice President Osinbajo said President Muhammadu Buhari had exposed him enough to critical decisions and programmes about Nigeria which he said had equipped him with the capacity to lead the country.

“I am here today on a political visit but for obvious reasons I ensured that I must start from the palace. I am here to consult with party members who are delegates in our forthcoming delegates’ convention.

“On April 11th, I formally declared to vie for the presidency of this country. I have been exposed to many things in government. I commend the president who has been generous to ensure that I participate in every policy decision making of the government. I have exposure to the highest level of government and the capacity to govern the country. I started teaching at the age of 24 and I have served in several capacities and I assure you that I will do the very best I can for the country”, Osinbajo assured.

The Vice President later had a closed-door meeting with APC leadership and delegates.

