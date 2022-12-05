Oba of Benin approves Igue festival programme, bans funeral rites

By Idahosa Moses - Benin
The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has approved the programme of activities for the 2022 Igue Cultural Festival.

According to a statement from the palace of the Benin Monarch issued on Monday, the festival also known as Ugie will begin on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, with Ugierhoba (indoor) ceremony

The annual festival would be rounded off with worship at Holy Aruosa Cathedral in Benin by the Oba on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Consequently, burial ceremonies within the Edo South Senatorial District of the state during the period of the Igue Festival are not permitted.

