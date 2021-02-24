Oba of Benin appoints new Priest for Holy Aruosa Cathedral

The Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, on Wednesday, approved the appointment of Mr Igbinoghodua Edebiri as the new presiding priest of Holy Aruosa Cathedral, Benin.

The approval of the new Ohen-Osa of Benin national church by the Oba is sequel to the recommendation of the elders council of the church.

Mr Frank Irabor, secretary of Benin Traditional Council (BTC) disclosed this in a press statement made available to newsmen in Benin City.

The statement directed the new priest to immediately open the Benin traditional church, which was temporarily under lock and key for worship and spiritual activities, following the removal of the former priest, Harrison Okao.

It would be recalled that Okao, was on February 4, 2021, relieved of his roles as the presiding Priest of the Cathedral for allegedly violating the age-long tradition of the church.

Holly Arousa Cathedral serves as the church for the Benin Monarch and where the Omo N’Oba holds an annual thanksgiving service after every Igue Festival. The church, the oldest in the ancient Benin kingdom, was established in 1506 by Oba Esigie.

