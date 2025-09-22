Oba Ladoja’s ascension will usher in greater Ibadan — Ex-Oyo APC chairman

A former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke, has expressed confidence that the reign of the incoming Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Senator) Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, will herald a new era of economic prosperity, holistic development and relative stability in the ancient city.

Speaking ahead of the final coronation events scheduled for this Friday, Chief Oke highlighted Oba Ladoja’s unique personal attributes and distinguished track record in both business and politics as qualities that will positively shape the future of Ibadan and its people.

The week-long coronation activities are expected to culminate in the official performance of traditional rites by the kingmakers, followed by the presentation of the staff of office by Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to attend as special guest of honour, alongside a host of dignitaries from across the country.

In a personally signed statement released to journalists in Ibadan on Monday, Chief Oke described the emergence of Oba Ladoja as timely and well-deserved, calling him “a strong-willed, energetic and passionate statesman who has long prepared himself for this revered throne.”

“There is no doubting the fact that Oba Ladoja carries an uncommon grace, having weathered life’s storms from childhood to attain greatness.

“As a successful businessman, accomplished politician and leader par excellence, he is well-equipped to add immense value to Ibadan, Oyo State and the entire Yoruba nation as a first-class monarch and custodian of a rich heritage of bravery and excellence,” Oke stated.

Chief Oke expressed hope that the new Olubadan would use his vast experience, influence and goodwill to promote unity, peace and cooperation among traditional rulers not only in Yorubaland but across Nigeria.

“It is our sincere wish and prayer that Oba Ladoja enjoys longevity, sound health and increased favour from God as he begins this noble journey,” he added.

