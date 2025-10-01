Oba Ladoja carries out official function with inspection of Olubadan palace

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, on Wednesday carried out his first official function with the inspection of the Olubadan Palace in Oke-Aremo, Ibadan.

Oba Ladoja, who had earlier met with the Council members, was conducted round the palace by his aides.

Tribune Online gathered that the inspection was carried out to ascertain the state of infrastructure in the palace.

One of the palace aides, who craved anonymity, said the inspection of the state of infrastructure in the palace by the Kabiyesi was in order.

According to him, “Baba embarked on the familiarisation tour of the various departments in the palace shortly after the Council meeting this morning.

“Baba expressed satisfaction over the state of infrastructure at the palace.”

On the Council meeting, he said it was a normal routine meeting of the Olubadan-in-Council, even though it was the first of its kind since Baba ascended the throne of his forbears as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“I am not sure of the time that Kabiyesi will move to the palace, but I can assure you that everything is set.”

Meanwhile, the Special Jumat service, as part of the activities marking the coronation ceremony of Oba Ladoja, will be held at Oja’ba Central Mosque on Friday, while the activities will be rounded off with the Isese tradition on Saturday.

