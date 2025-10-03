Oba Ladoja, Arusa 1: A coronation like no other

At the historic Mapo Hall in the heart of Ibadan, on Friday, September 26, 2025, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja received the staff and instruments of office as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. The event was witnessed by an impressive crowd comprising President Bola Tinubu, the high, the mighty Nigerians and non-Nigerians. It was an event that re-emphasised the uniqueness of the Ibadan monarchy and the global citizenship of Oba Rashidi Ladoja. Soji Ajibola, Busola Oworu, and Olawale Olaniyan capture the scenes as they unfold.

Events leading to the eventual coronation of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the Arusa 1, the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, had all the trappings of greatness and exclusivity woven around them. There was a week-long activity announced by the Chief Bayo Oyero-led planning committee, put together by the Oyo State government. But long before the activities were announced by the committee, the picture that you see on the streets, within the interior and exteriors of Ibadan was that of a city in celebratory mood. The entire Ibadan had been formed into a committee, putting in place all of the this and that that made the coronation a special spectacle to behold. From within Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, and even to those in the diaspora, Ibadan has a monarch, in Ladoja, whose fame transcends this shore.

Though the city had to mourn the passing of the 43rd Olubadan Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, the Ige Olakulehin 1, who passed on July 7, 2025, the mourning period soon turned to celebration, in fulfillment of the agelong moniker of the Ibadan people as Omo Agbotikuyo. The 21 days of mourning would also respect the wishes and tradition of the Ibadan people, as it witnessed the movement of the king’s traditional drummers from the Olakulehin compound to Ladoja’s Arusa family house, in Isale Osi, in the interior of today’s Ibadan. Incidentally, the demise of Oba Olakulehin came at a time Oba Ladoja was outside Ibadan town. He was in Lagos when the announcement was made by the state government. So, Oba Ladoja had to hold forth in Lagos till the 21 days passed. The city wore more glowing look as the Oba returned to his land, and from that period, it was celebration and preparation for more celebrations. It all came to a head on September 26, the day chosen by the state government for the official coronation of the 44th Olubadan. It was a day after his 81st birthday, a confirmation of what the Yoruba would describe as celebration falling upon celebration.

The coronation process

The one-week celebration, which climaxed with the presentation of the ancient crown to Oba Ladoja, a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, former governor of Oyo State, now Ibadan monarch, was not limited to the Mapo Hall. There were activities in different corners of the town, even as the different families with historic links to the throne and Ibadanland took their turns to pay traditional homage to the Olubadan in his Bodija home. The first coronation lecture, with the topic: “Ibadan history: Issues in Tradition and Modernity,” was delivered by Prof Toyin Falola, a renowned professor of African Studies, who currently chairs the Jacob and Sanger Mossiker Chair in Humanities at the University of Texas, Austin, United States. He told the gathering that the personality of Oba Ladoja, who is a successful businessman and former politician, would bring development to Ibadan by improving its economic condition. Chairman of the coronation committee, Chief Bayo Oyero, also said that the lecture wasn’t a mere academic exercise, but a critical dialogue and a moment of introspection which would serve as a source of guidance for the new Olubadan.

There were events in the different corners of the city as the Mogajis (family heads) and Baales held Owambe functions for their family members. Ibadan indigenes and their friends travelled from far and near to witness the unprecedented events because of the pedigree of Oba Ladoja, who had been elected Senator and governor of the state. Attendance at the events was not limited to Ibadan indigenes alone, as Nigerians of all walks of life arrived in Ibadan from Kano, Abuja, and Lagos, and outside the country to take part in the historical coronation.

There were musical performances in the various parts of the city. Fuji musician, Taye Currency held sway at Mapo Hall on the coronation day, while other Fuji artists, Tiri Leather, Rashidi Ayinde popularly known as Merenge, Abass Akande Obesere all took their audiences to the peak of enjoyment at different locations where they performed. Aside from the musical performances, D-Day came with all the thrills, the frills, anxiety, and relaxation. There was concern about crowd control as news filtered into town that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a long-standing friend of Oba Ladoja, would witness the ceremony. The Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) issued traffic advisories to residents well ahead of the coronation date. It spelled out roads that would be closed before the event and movement schedules towards the Mapo Hall. Security operatives had full control of the presidential routes from late on Thursday as everything was set for the coronation ceremony.

The operatives, including officers and men of the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services (DSS), the Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Amotekun Corps, the local vigilante, and hunters, took strategic positions in line with the design of their duties. Some men of the Army had a difficult time preventing the influx of street boys from Bere and Idi-Arere from entering the venue. Nevertheless, the entire space was effectively manned as those with valid tags to enter the venue were subjected to a thorough security screening. Aside from the traffic advisory issued by the traffic management authority, several neighbourhood markets were closed, while traffic restrictions affected Oja”ba, Orita-merin, Ayeye, Bode, and others. This allowed the traders, artisans, and other categories of people to partake in the programme.

The Traditional Rites

Before D-Day, Oba Ladoja had entered confinement, traditionally set for Yoruba rulers to receive some lessons about the throne and partake in some rites. The coronation proper started with the arrival of Oba Ladoja at the Ile Labosinde (the Afobaje compound) in Oja’ba, Ibadan. The compound is just a stone’s throw from the historic Mapo Hall, where the open event usually takes place. At Ile Labosinde, Oba Ladoja partook of the traditional rites led by the Oluwo Afobaje Labosinde. The monarch had arrived at the venue in a white Rolls-Royce and was accompanied by members of the Olubadan-in-Council, his immediate and extended family, and other well-wishers. He acknowledged cheers from the crowd and proceeded to the business of the day. Kabiyesi Ladoja later proceeded to Osemeji shrine, where the worshippers of Ifa Divinity, led by Abore of Ibadanland, were awaiting his arrival. The Abore, clad in a white regalia, marched on traditional mats in line with the tradition, as he is forbidden to march on the ground barefoot on his way to the shrine that is directly opposite Labosinde Afobaje’s compound.

The monarch was asked by the Oluwo to open a traditional calabash, which was discovered to be filled with honey, and the crowd yelled in admiration. He was also asked to prostrate to the people for the last time, and he did. Yoruba Obas are not allowed to prostrate for anybody after receiving the crown. The Oluwo of Ibadanland then decorated the new monarch with Akoko leaves and the ancient traditional beaded crown, otherwise known as Ade Isenbaye.

Shouts of K-a-b-i-y-e-s-i ooo rented the air as the ancient crown landed on Oba Ladoja’s head. Those who have witnessed coronations in the past said that the moment had been critical for monarchs in the past and that many of Ladoja’s predecessors had to take moments to catch their breath immediately after the ancient crown lands on their head for the first time. It was said that many took time to regain composure before they could continue with rituals. Oba Ladoja was lucky. He remained his true self and was able to continue the other activities without a break. The traditional drummers complemented every second with beats that speak not only to the origin of the city of warriors, but to the genealogy of Ladoja as a son of the Arusa family in the ancient city.

Mapo Hall, the venue of the event, was filled to the brim as the people had started arriving at the venue as early as 6 am to await the arrival of the new monarch, Governor Seyi Makinde, and President Tinubu. Many who discussed in groups described Ladoja as the true “Koseleri Kabiyesi” (never seen before king), as a result of the political positions he earlier held, having been elected the Senator representing Oyo South and governor of the state.

Arrival at Mapo Hall

After the necessary traditional rites had been carried out on Kabiyesi, he proceeded to Mapo Hall, where the guests had been awaiting his arrival for the official presentation of the staff and Instruments of office by the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde. Ladoja received a loud ovation as he arrived at Mapo Hall. And he proceeded to his seat. As the crowd awaited Governor Makinde and President Tinubu, musical interludes were provided by Taiye Currency, the Fuji Act. At exactly 2.45 pm, the long convoy that conveyed the president, the governor, and other government functionaries arrived at the venue to cheers and admiration of the gathering.

Governor Makinde speaks

“The excitement everywhere in this city today shows that we must uphold our tradition. I want to say that all challenges associated with Ibadan traditional institutions are now over and behind us,” he said, apparently referring to the rancour that preceded the inauguration of the 42nd and 43rd Olubadan. He added: “What this means is that the tradition, the succession, and process are now sacrosanct. We know everything about that succession.”

The governor spoke further: “Today, history was literally made. The president landed at the Ibadan Airport with the first wide-bodied aircraft ever to land at the Ibadan Airport. This shows that the era of Oba Ladoja has begun to witness positive developments. I want to congratulate Kabiyesi and to say that his reign shall be peaceful, bring progress and development to Ibadanland.” The governor, who claimed that he had assumed a new status of Omooba, declared that history had already been made with the enthronement of Oba Ladoja as the first wide-bodied aircraft landed at the upgraded Samuel Ladoke Akintola airport, Ibadan, for the first time.

Oba Ladoja’s acceptance speech

In his acceptance speech, Oba Ladoja said he was grateful to God for keeping him alive to get to the top of the chieftaincy ladder. He also recognised the roles played by the late Chief MKO Abiola, whom he said was present during his inauguration as Mogaji, and the late Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu, whom he said was instrumental to his climbing the ladder as Jagun Olubadan. He equally told President Tinubu that the people of Ibadan had asked him to demand the creation of Ibadan State, while he even thanked the president in anticipation of the actualisation.

He told the gathering: “This staff of office that the governor, our son in whom we are well-pleased, has presented to me is a source of joy to all Ibadan sons and daughters. One year ago, some people thought Ibadan would scatter, but Ibadan has a way of settling its matters, and we are here today in unity and oneness.

“I appreciate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Oyo State Government, and the Coronation Committee for this event. I also appreciate the Olubadan-in-Council; they all supported me. They are the kingmakers, and if they had not agreed to my nomination, I could not be here today. I am assuring the people of Ibadan that since God spared me till today, I will serve them, and I will do it with all my powers. There is nothing else I am looking for in life. Yesterday, I clocked 81. Some people do not have this privilege. So, I recognise that the fact that God spared me till date, what remains is to serve every resident of Ibadan, serve Oyo State, serve Yorubaland, serve Nigeria and Africa, to the best of my ability.”

President Tinubu, who also extolled Oba Ladoja as a successful businessman and a lucky monarch, said that he was happy to see him climb the ladder to the topmost, adding that the monarch was a pro-democracy fighter who stood firm during the fight against military autocracy. Tinubu said that it was a great honour for him to witness Ladoja’s coronation as Oba while he served as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The president, who described Oba Ladoja as a resilient and reliable person, took time to reminisce on their days in the aborted Third Republic Senate, as well as recall the monarch’s battles during his impeachment as governor of Oyo State in 2006, and his comeback story. He prayed that God should grant the new Olubadan long life and success, so that he would be celebrated as one of the rare gems to ascend the throne.

