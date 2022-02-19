Oba Kayode Afolabi, Alapomu of Apomu, marks two years on throne

His Royal Majesty, Oba Kayode Adenekan, the Alapomu of Apomu, will be celebrating second coronation anniversary on February 24, at the Palace Hall, Apomu. In a press statement signed by Engr Abbas Soliu, President Apomu Descendants Union, ADU, a few programs have been designed to mark the occasion.

He said some of the activities include a “colloquium on Apomu in Yoruba History, meant to explore the critical roles Apomu played as an economic hub in the old Yorubaland, a documentary to chronicle the development of Apomu, book presentation and fund raising for the completion of the ultramodern Palace.”

Abbas also talked about the contributions of Oba Afolabi and ADU, to the development of Apomu. He said the Monarch with the support of some Apomu indigenes has installed over 200 solar lights in different locations of the town.” The security architecture of Apomuland has been deeply re-engineered to enhance the safety of life and property.Recently Oba Afolabi was honoured by Osun State Commissioner of Police in recognition of his innovative and unrelenting efforts at supporting the security personnel in the state.”

Apart from the police, Oba Afolabi has attracted Federal Road Safety Corps,FRSC,outpost to Apomu.

According to the statement, ADU has supported the take- off of FRSC activities by refurbishing an old operational FRSC vehicle and provision of a 40feet container at Apomu junction.

Soliu said other achievements made by ADU include, repair of Police patrol vehicle, donation of 70 pairs of chairs and tables to Alapomu and Muslim High schools and donation of air-conditioner and double door refrigerator to Isokan local government Centre of Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control.

Apomu is the headquarters of Isokan local government area of Osun state. It is an ancient town in Yoruba land which dates back to the 16th century. It was the only business hub in the entire Oyo Empire for over 400 years.Apomu is renowned throughout Yoruba land for its commercial activities.

Before Oba Afolabi was crowned king , Apomu was without a King for five years after the demise of Oba Lasisi Olasiyan Afolabi, in 2014.