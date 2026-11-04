Oba Ewuare II reaffirms Benin kingdom’s cultural heritage through ancestral prayers

As the Benin Kingdom celebrates the 10th anniversary of the coronation of Oba Ewuare II, the ancient institution has renewed its emphasis on preserving indigenous heritage and ancestral traditions through special spiritual rites at historic sites in Benin.

The traditional rites, which formed part of activities marking the monarch’s decade on the throne, saw members of the Ewaise palace group embark on a spiritual journey to sacred locations associated with the history, identity and traditional beliefs of the Benin people.

The rites, accompanied by horse riders, who were also featured in last Saturday’s Durbar, were designed to invoke ancestral blessings and seek divine guidance, peace and prosperity for the kingdom in the years ahead.

The delegation, led by the Aghamioba N’Ewaise of Benin, Chief Ogbemudia Emovon, visited several heritage sites, including the sacred Usama Palace via Ode-Obaiwu and the Iyoba statue in Uselu.

Other significant locations visited during the exercise included the tombs of Queen Emotan and Queen Iden on Iwebo Street, where prayers were offered in reverence to the historical figures, whose contributions remain significant to the cultural identity of the Benin Kingdom.

At each sacred location, traditional priests performed prescribed rites and invoked the spirits of the land to bear witness to their prayers and supplications for the continued wellbeing of the kingdom.

The spiritual exercise also underscored the enduring significance of Benin’s traditional institutions and their responsibility to preserve historical monuments, ancestral legacies and cultural practices for future generations.

The ceremony culminated at the main palace gate, where further propitiation and prayers were offered to God and the royal ancestors for peace, unity, security and protection of the kingdom. Beyond its ceremonial significance, the exercise highlighted the importance of safeguarding indigenous knowledge and historic sites as vital components of Nigeria’s cultural heritage and identity.

Through the rites, the palace reaffirmed the importance of ancestral reverence and traditional values in sustaining the historical continuity of the Benin Kingdom while seeking blessings for a peaceful and prosperous future.