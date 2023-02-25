Sandra Nwaokolo

Violence erupted at a polling unit located outside the palace of Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom in Lagos state, where suspected thugs attacked voters.

Oba Elegushi has since spoken out about the incident, claiming that many strangers had entered the Ikate area under the guise of obtaining voter transfers from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal, with the aim of engaging in electoral fraud.

During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Oba Elegushi raised concerns about INEC’s verification process, stating that individuals with fake addresses were able to transfer their voter registration online without proper verification.

He further noted that many of the individuals involved in the violence were strangers who did not reside in the vicinity.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the hoodlums attacked the polling unit on Saturday afternoon, stealing ballot boxes and chasing away the presiding officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

One resident reported that the violence had erupted outside the Oba’s palace and that the thugs were still lingering in the area.

Another eyewitness, who had voted in the polling unit inside the palace, shared their experience on Twitter, stating that the thugs had disrupted the voting process, chased away the presiding officer, and physically assaulted a journalist who was recording the incident.

The eyewitness further claimed that the police officers present did not intervene and that the thugs had deleted the journalist’s video footage and taken his phone.

As a result of the incident, Oba Elegushi has promised to take action against those involved in electoral fraud and violence after the election.

