Oba Adetunji’s service to Ibadanland, Oyo State, Nigeria will remain his enduring legacy ―Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, commiserated with his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, people of Ibadan and the family of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 93, saying that the late traditional ruler’s service to the people of Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole would remain his enduring legacy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, describing Olubadan’s death as a great loss to the people of Ibadan and traditional institution in Oyo State.

The governor urged the family, friends and associates of the deceased as well as the entire people of Ibadan, whose interests the late monarch represented and worked tirelessly for during his lifetime to work towards immortalising him.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos, I commiserate with my brother, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and the people of the ancient city of Ibadan, the deceased family, friends and associates on the transition of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who joined his forebears yesterday.

“The death of Oba Adetunji is a great loss to the people of Ibadan and he will be greatly missed. He made lots of positive impact during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria at large as a philanthropist, foremost music promoter and later as a traditional ruler,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

“Oba Adetunji as a first-class traditional ruler left a lasting legacy that the people of Ibadanland will continue to cherish,” he added.

He, therefore, prayed God to rest the soul of the late monarch and grant the royal family and the people of Ibadan the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

