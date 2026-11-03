Oba Aderemi grants land to Adewuyi family of Agbonbiti —Ooni’s chief confirms

High Chief Kayode Awofiranye has confirmed before the Osun State High Court that the late Ooni, Oba Adesoji Aderemi, granted the land known as Agbonbiti village to the family of his younger brother, the late Chief Samuel Adetunji Adewuyi.

Awofiranye gave the testimony while appearing as a defence witness in the ongoing land ownership dispute between the Adewuyi family and Ife Traditional Council before Justice M. O. Agboola last Wednesday.

During cross-examination by counsel for the claimants, O. N. Babatunde, the witness was asked whether Oba Aderemi had granted the disputed land to the Adewuyi family.

He answered affirmatively, adding that the Ooni Aderemi also made similar land grants to other people.

“Yes, he gave them and also granted land to others,” Awofiranye told the court.

Awofiranye identified the property as Agbonbiti village, located in Ife South Local Government Area of the state.

He further told the court that there had been no disagreement between him and the Adewuyi family over the land, adding that, to his knowledge, the grant had not been revoked.

“Yes, we have not quarrelled with the Adewuyis over the land,” he said.

READ ALSO: Oba Adesoji Aderemi and the incivility that haunts Nigeria

The testimony was given in suit number HFT/5/2024, instituted by five members of the Adewuyi family —Princes Adegbenga, Adediji, Adefemi, Adeposi and Adegboye Adewuyi— on behalf of the late Chief Samuel Adetunji Adewuyi’s family.

The claimants are seeking a declaration by the court recognising Agbonbiti village as the exclusive property of the Adewuyi family.

In support of their claim, they are relying on a survey map dated April 15, 1966, and a composite survey plan dated February 29, 2024.

The family maintained that the disputed land was granted to their late patriarch by Oba Aderemi, his elder brother, and that the transaction conferred exclusive ownership on them, removing the property from the communal landholding of Ile-Ife.

However, the Ife Traditional Council and other defendants are challenging the claim, insisting that Agbonbiti remains communal property belonging to Ile-Ife.

In their defence and counterclaim, the defendants argued that communal land is held in trust for the entire community and that any valid allocation must involve the Ife Traditional Council.

They maintained that the alleged grant by Ooni Aderemi to his younger brother was a personal arrangement that did not automatically confer exclusive ownership of the property on the Adewuyi family.

At the resumed hearing, counsel for the defendants and counterclaimants, Adebusola Adedoyin, informed the court that the witness had referred to certain documents in his statement on oath, deposed to on February 3, 2025, which he sought to tender as evidence.

Counsel for the claimants did not oppose the application.

Through their counterclaim, the defendants are asking the court to declare Agbonbiti village communal property belonging to Ile-Ife and held in trust by the Ife Traditional Council.