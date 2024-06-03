The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has impeached their Speaker, Ganiyu Olalekan, following allegations of financial misappropriation.

The impeachment was carried out after thorough investigations by the SRC’s Budget and Finance Committee.

The impeached Speaker, Olalekan, was accused of receiving N900,000 for a parliamentary workshop directly into his personal account from the university management.

This discovery was made during a financial report presented by the Union’s Financial Secretary, Damilare Fasina, at a recent plenary session.

Further allegations revealed that Olalekan obtained an additional N1.2 million from executives of various Halls of Residence within the university.

According to the SRC, these transactions were conducted without adhering to due process, amounting to fund diversion, mishandling of union finances, and abuse of power.

According to sources in the parliament, during a deliberation session filled with substantial evidence, Olalekan chose to leave the parliamentary sitting rather than defend himself against the allegations.

His departure and failure to address the charges led to his impeachment, which the SRC deemed necessary due to gross misconduct as outlined in Section 68 of the Union Constitution.

Following the impeachment, the SRC swiftly elected Tunde Adedipe Tosin as Acting Speaker.

Additionally, Babalola Micheal Olajide was elected as Acting Deputy Speaker and Abdulkabir Luqman was appointed as Acting Clerk of the House.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE