OAU student’s death: Hotelier’s family urges restraint, insists patriach not ritualist

The family of the owner of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Chief Ramon Adedoyin, has called on Nigerians, particularly social media operators to exercise restraint and caution in their reports about and reactions to the death of an MBA student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Mr. Timothy Adegoke, at the hotel.

They also appealed to the security agents, particularly the police to be meticulous and impartial in their ongoing investigations on the matter.

The family made these appeals on Saturday in a statement signed by the family’s lawyer, Mr. Abiodun Williams.

The late Adegoke was reported to have died as a lodger in the hotel but the circumstances leading to that and his secret burial remains controversial.

This has led to the arrest of the hotel owner and some of his staff by the police.

However, the family, while expressing concern over the manner they said Chief Adedoyin and members of his family are being dragged in the media since the incident happened, insisted that Chief Adedoyin had no hands in the death of the late OAU postgraduate student.

According to them, the educationist could not as the owner of the hotel connived with his employees to perpetrate such a crime.

They noted that “Like every other Nigerian and a parent for that matter, Chief Adedoyin is saddened by the death of the young man.

“And for the avoidance of any doubt, Chief Adedoyin is not only an educationist and hotelier but also an established business man with investments in different other sectors of the economy.

“So, he does not involve in the day-to-day running of the hotel and indeed his other business establishments as such roles are left in the hands of hundreds of his employees.

“We therefore wish to say, once again, that Chief Adedoyin and members of his family are not ritualists and will never condescend to such devlish act.

“So, we call on the media, especially the bloggers to verify information before going to press and also allow the police to conduct proper investigations on the death of the young man and bring anyone culpable to justice.

“We also urge the police on their part not to be swayed by the social media rumours being spread around on the matter rather to remain professionals in their investigations even as we wish to express our sincere condolences and sympathy to the Adegoke’s family while we pray God to comfort them.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…