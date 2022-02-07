OAU student’s death: Deceased’s family hires Falana

THE family of late Timothy Adegoke, the Obafemi Awolowo University Master’s student who died mysteriously at Hilton Hotel in Ile-Ife, has hired a leading lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, to unravel the circumstances of his death.

In a letter dated February 3, 2022, signed by the trio of the deceased’s father, wife and brother, the family acknowledged the appointment of the senior advocate as the family lawyer. Falana told the Nigerian Tribune he accepted the call and would be doing the case free.

“We, the family of Moses Adegoke, have decided to appoint you as our family lawyer, to demand for justice for our late son, Adegoke, Timothy Oluwadamilare, who was murdered at Hilton Hotel and Resorts, Ile-Ife.

“We have full confidence in your expertise and professionalism and hope to get justice on the case,” the letter of appointment read.

The signatories are Moses Adegoke, the father; Bolatito Victoria Adegoke, the wife and Olugbade Adegoke, the brother.

Falana disclosed that “we have accepted the instructions of the bereaved Adegoke family.

“We shall handle the case pro bono publico (for the public good) and ensure that justice is done