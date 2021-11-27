OAU student murder case: Adedoyin’s legal team wants police to investigate burial of corpse

Counsels to Chief Ramon Adedoyin, the prime suspect in the alleged murder of a Masters degree student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke at the weekend said that the corpse of the deceased may have been buried by officials of the Department of Public Health, Ife Central Local Government, Ile-Ife.

The legal team in a letter by Williams Abiodun, counsel to the prime suspect and addressed to the state police command stated that “the information flying around in Ile-Ife says there is a strong suggestion that contrary to the claim as aforesaid, it was the officials of the Department of Public Health, Ife Central Local Government, Ile-Ife that buried the deceased having received clearance from the officers of the Nigerian Police of one of the divisions in Ile-Ife.

“The rumour had it that, the deceased was buried having received clearance from the officers of the Nigerian Police of one of the divisions in Ile-Ife.

“We could not establish which of the divisions in Ile-Ife that gave the clearance. However, we are of the view that, if the information is correct, discreet and diligent investigations will establish it.

“If it is established that officers of the Public Health Department of Ife Central Local Government were the ones that actually buried the corpse of Mr Timothy Adegoke, it may go a long way to assist the pathologists in their quest to unravel the circumstances that led to the unfortunate death of the young man and the manner his corpse was handled.

“If nothing is achieved by such an important piece of information, it would at least stop the question: “why did those that buried the corpse of Mr. Timothy Adegoke keep silent all this while and allow an innocent man to be languishing in detention?”

“We also gathered from the stories going round in the public domain that the artisans, workers and business owners around the premises where the body of late Timothy Adegoke was initially found reported the case to the police; who in turn cleared the officials of the Department of Public Health, Ife Central Local Government, Ile-Ife to bury the corpse.

“We heard that activities leading to the burial of the deceased young man were properly recorded on video and pictures taken by the officials.

“We, therefore, implore you to use your good office to confirm the truth of the information stated here-above for the purpose of truly determining what role each of the suspect and/or anyone or officers of government played in the events that led to the death and burial of Mr Timothy Adegoke so as to ensure that justice is done above all things.

“We are of the view that if the information relating to the burial of the corpse of the deceased is promptly investigated, it would further establish the innocence of our client.

“While we continue to sympathise with the family of the deceased and other persons affected by his death, we further urge the police to continue without being distracted by the noise on social media and other unverified news outlets.

“We are very sure that if this is done, Police would not be pressurised in any manner whatsoever as hitherto was the situation, as you stated on Rave FM.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!