The Financial Secretary of the Great Ife Students’ Union, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Damilare Fasina, popularly known as Dblaq, has spearheaded a scholarship program benefiting 39 students.

Fasina, a third-year student of Management and Accounting, is the visionary behind this significant project designed to prevent promising students from dropping out due to financial constraints.

“When I assumed office as Financial Secretary, I was determined to make a positive impact on our campus community,” Fasina stated.

According to the organiser, his dedication to reducing student dropouts led him to prioritize the establishment of the Students’ Union Scholarship Scheme.

Upon assuming office, Fasina said

Establishing the Union Scholarship Scheme was among his top priorities, aimed specifically at reducing student dropouts and ensuring that promising students could continue their education without the burden of financial stress.

Speaking further, Fasina said he formed a dedicated team to develop a robust structure and sustainability plan for the scholarship program.

“On August 7th, 2023, I met with the Dean of Students Affairs to present the initiative and request institutional support. With the approval of the Students Representative Council, a designated bank account was secured to ensure transparency and sustainability. Despite significant fundraising challenges due to the economic climate, the team persevered and successfully supported 39 students in the inaugural edition of the scholarship.

“The scholarship award ceremony took place on May 15th, where beneficiaries were awarded their certificates. The event was graced by the Vice Chancellor, who welcomed the scholarship team and beneficiaries to his office, presenting them with a gift as a token of appreciation.

“Sponsors played a critical role in the success of the program, with Enoch’s Hub, owned by an OAU alumnus, covering 60% of the scholarship funding. Additional support came from the CEO of Landmark Hotel and Olamond.”

Fasina expressed his gratitude to the sponsors and his team members, including Ojaoba Eniola, Mayowa, Marufat, Kennycrown, Boyin, Yinmi Gabriel, and John Idowu.

“Together, we look forward to continuing this initiative and making a lasting impact on our students’ lives,” Fasina remarked.

