OAU Senate to decide on resumption January 19 ― Spokesperson

Authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife on Monday hinted that the Senate of the institution would meet on January 19 to decide when its students would resume.

This is sequel to the directive of the National University Commission (NUC) that all universities should reopen on January 18.

The institution Public Relations Officer, Mr Biodun Olanrewaju made this known to Tribune Online in a telephone conversation.

The spokesperson of the institution who however disclosed that there was no cause for alarm on the resumption of both the institution’s students and its workers, pointed out that, OAU as a pacesetting university, had put in place all necessary arrangement in compliance with COVID-19 protocols to ensure safety in the university environment.

He, however, maintained that the resolution reached at the end of the meeting would determine the actual time of resumption.

Olanrewaju who commended the patience and endurance of the university stakeholders since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, assuring that, in no distance time, the institution would be reopened.

According to him, the management is working round the clock to ensure that things are normalised soon.

