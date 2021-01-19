OAU resumes February 7, cancels 2020/2021 session

The Senate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) on Tuesday directed final year students in the Faculty of Pharmacy, clinical students in the College of Health Sciences and year four students in the Faculty of Agriculture to come into residence on February 7, 2021, while all other students are to attend their classes virtually.

The institution in a statement by its registrar, Mrs M.I Omosule, added that resumption of lectures would begin on February 8, 2021/and that the approved resumption programme is subject to periodic review in line with the realities and trend of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In addition, the Senate approved the cancellation of 2020/2021 academic session.

“Furthermore, in line with the directives of the Federal Government on prevention of community transmission of COVID-19, the Senate was emphatic on the need for both staff and students to strictly adhere to the following COVID-19 protocols: regular handwashing with soap and running water; use of hand sanitiser; compulsory wearing of face mask; and social distancing.

“Staff, students and other members of the university community must also adhere strictly to the recommendations of the COVID-19 committee of the university.

“We wish all our students a very Happy New Year and a peaceful continuation of the 2019/2020 academic session,” it submitted.

